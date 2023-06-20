Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,987 shares of company stock worth $1,325,639. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.47.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

