Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total value of $333,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $90.21 and a one year high of $178.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

