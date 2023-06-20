Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $184.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

