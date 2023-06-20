Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $356.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.77 and a 52 week high of $363.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

