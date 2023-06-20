Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 988,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 33,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $121,321.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Glatfelter news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 33,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $121,321.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,277,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Glatfelter Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 35.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Glatfelter by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Glatfelter by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.21 million during the quarter.

Glatfelter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Further Reading

