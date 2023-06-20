Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.50 million, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 494.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMRE. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1,058.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

