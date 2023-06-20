HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 438,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in HealthStream by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthStream Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSTM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of HSTM opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $757.80 million, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

