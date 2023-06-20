Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,600 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 834,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ HBNC opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $489.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.
Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 29.11%. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.
