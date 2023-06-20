Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,600 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 834,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $489.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 29.11%. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,805,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,150,000 after purchasing an additional 635,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 152,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 89,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

See Also

