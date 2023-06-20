Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Down 5.9% in May

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPPGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 19,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 513,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

HPP opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $252.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.21 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Recommended Stories

