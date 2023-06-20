Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Down 5.9% in May

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 19,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 513,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

HPP opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $252.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.21 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Recommended Stories

