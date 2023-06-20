Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE XOM opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

