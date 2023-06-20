Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

