Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $418.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

