Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $221.18 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

