IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Update

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $483.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.49. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

