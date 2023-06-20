Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.