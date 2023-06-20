Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 173 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

