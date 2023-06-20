Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of IR stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

