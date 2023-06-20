Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 448 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 33,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.