Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 533 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Shares of HD opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

