InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 472 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

