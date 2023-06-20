Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $455.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

