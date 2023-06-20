Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $455.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Intuit

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

