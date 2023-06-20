Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 335.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $329.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $333.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

