iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,438,000 after purchasing an additional 584,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

