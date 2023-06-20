iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

