Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $426.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day moving average of $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.