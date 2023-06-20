Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,000. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

