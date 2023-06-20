Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.78.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

