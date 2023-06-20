JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $418.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.