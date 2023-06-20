JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Trimmed by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 28,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.29. The company has a market cap of $418.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

