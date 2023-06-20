jvl associates llc Acquires 478 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

jvl associates llc grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

