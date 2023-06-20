Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $131.77 and a one year high of $189.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.