Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6,424.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

