Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Holdings Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of -81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.