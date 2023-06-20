LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after acquiring an additional 464,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

