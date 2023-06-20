Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,457 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $46,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG stock opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

