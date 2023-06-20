Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 2,606 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 190,761 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

NYSE GIS opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

