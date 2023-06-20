Mather Group LLC. Has $208,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.