Mather Group LLC. Has $233,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

