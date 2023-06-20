Mather Group LLC. Has $263,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in ResMed by 162.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,754. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $219.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.23 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.