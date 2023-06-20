Mather Group LLC. Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 79.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

