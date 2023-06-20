Mather Group LLC. Invests $244,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MMP opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

