Mather Group LLC. Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,757,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.