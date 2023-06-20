Mather Group LLC. Makes New $208,000 Investment in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CGI by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.95. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CGI Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

