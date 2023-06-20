Mather Group LLC. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.3 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

