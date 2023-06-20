Mather Group LLC. Takes $222,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

