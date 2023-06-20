Mather Group LLC. Takes $314,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

