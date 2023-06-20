Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after buying an additional 50,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after acquiring an additional 293,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $104.36. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

