Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MRK opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.39 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

