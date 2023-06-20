Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.39 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

